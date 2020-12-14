Advertisement

Former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta laid to rest Monday

Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO Sheriff for 12 years.(Kansas Peace Officer's Assoc.)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee County Sheriff Dick Barta was laid to rest on Monday.

Barta died on December 9 at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer and COVID-19.

Barta served as Shawnee County Sheriff from 2000 to 2012. Before that, he served 29 years with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Memorial contributions can be made to Mother Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church.

