Emporia State men add exhibition game vs. Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State men’s basketball team will travel to Wichita to take on the Shockers in an exhibition game Friday, Dec. 18 at 6:00 p.m.

The game will count as a regular season contest for Wichita State.

No single game tickets will be available for purchase, but Hornet fans can watch the game on ESPN+ or listen through the Emporia State radio broadcast available on KFFX/104.9FM.

The Hornets are currently 3-0 and receiving votes in this week’s NABC Division II National Poll.

