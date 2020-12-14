Elf the musical comes to Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) -Christmas may be a little different this year. But, the cast of Elf are spreading cheer for all to hear...in the safest way possible.

With the pandemic going on, most events are canceled but Wamego decided the town needed some Christmas spirit.

From rehearsing in face masks to temperature checks at the door, The Columbian Theatre is doing it all.

Public Relations Coordinator, Marisa Streeter said “Social distancing is really something that we have tried to push. Going online to our website, you can pick your night and the seats you would like to sit in. There’s two seats on either side of the ones you have purchased that are blocked off automatically by our ticket service,”.

The theatre has installed a new air purification system aside from putting tables between rows.

Like the audience, all the cast members are required to wear a mask at all times.

“With the facials, it’s actually really comfortable and its hard to remember that it is resting on your chin actually,” said Alicia Willard.

This is not the usual scenery, but the actors won’t let COVID stop them from putting on a great show.

Willard said, “But there is nothing like the energy of having a musical and being able to sing and dance and be able to bring happiness and joy and really the holiday spirit to everybody”.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.