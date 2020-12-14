David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Secretary of Commerce David Toland will be sworn in early next year as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly (D) announced his appointment at a news conference Monday afternoon. Toland has served as the Secretary of Commerce since January 2019. He will continue in a new dual role as both lieutenant governor and secretary of commerce.

“Replacing [Lt. Gov.] Lynn Rogers is no small task, but of all the candidates I considered, David is ready to hit the ground running in his new role,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I have been impressed throughout his tenure as Commerce Secretary by his enthusiasm, energy, and commitment to economic development and business recruitment. I look forward to our continued partnership as he takes on his new responsibilities in the Lieutenant Governor’s office.”

Toland is a seventh generation Kansan originally from Iola, Kansas. Secretary Toland previously served as the first CEO of Thrive Allen County, a nonprofit coalition working to improve quality of life and economic conditions in Allen County. He has also worked as an appointee of D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams, holding leadership roles in the D.C. economic development and planning offices. Toland served as the governor’s campaign treasurer in 2018.

“I’m deeply honored to serve Governor Kelly and the people of Kansas in this additional capacity as Lieutenant Governor, and to continue the important work launched by Lieutenant Governor Rogers with the Office of Rural Prosperity,” Commerce Secretary David Toland said.

In his role as Lieutenant Governor, Toland will work with state commissions and on issues most important to the governor. In the event that the governor cannot perform her duties, the lieutenant governor will take on the role of the governor. The office of the lieutenant governor is on the ballot at the invitation of the governor and typically serves a four year term.

Kelly’s current lieutenant governor, Lynn Rogers (D), was appointed just last week to the position of State Treasurer. Kelly said she selected Rogers as the new State Treasurer following the election of Jake LaTurner (R) to the U.S. House of Representatives in November. She said Rogers will be the 41st Kansas State Treasurer when Congressman-elect LaTurner vacates his current position in January. Read more about Roger’s appointment here.

Reaction to Toland’s appointment was swift and fierce from the Republican Party. They issued a response shortly after the governor’s announcement:

“The appointment of Lynn Rogers to replace a duly-elected Republican in the State Treasurer’s office and now the subsequent move to replace him with a liberal partisan such as David Toland shows Laura Kelly has no interest in working with Republicans to achieve meaningful solutions in Topeka,” Kansas GOP Chairman Mike Kuckelman said. “She’s simply interested in placating her far-left base.”Kansans are tired of Governor Kelly’s liberal extremism and disastrous handling of this pandemic and our state’s economy. They’re tired of being told abortion clinics are essential but small businesses, churches, and our children attending classes in-person are not. Today’s move means she missed the message voters sent in November by electing Republicans up and down the ballot.

