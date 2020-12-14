Advertisement

Customer Service at City Hall of Manhattan will be closed Monday

The city of Manhattan announced on Sunday that the customer service department at City Hall...
The city of Manhattan announced on Sunday that the customer service department at City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 14th due to COVID-19.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan announced on Sunday that the customer service department at City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 14th due to COVID-19.

The city of Manhattan posted on their Facebook page that the City Hall will remain open.

To make payments, the drop box in the southeast parking lot will be available. The city says utility payments may be made online too.

Officials want to remind you that the next utility billing cycle is December 17 and they do not anticipate any interruption in that process.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly remodeled Walmart offers customers better way to shop
Topeka Police investigate suspicious death
Kansas Supreme Court disbars attorney, hears estate case
Jennifer Jackson
One person in custody after Topeka Police identify dead body found in central Topeka
Kansas cities fall within top 30 cities that need most initial COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Elf the musical comes to Wamego
Elf the musical comes to Wamego
A dog and his owners take a photo with the Topeka Christmas Elf at Fairlawn Plaza Mall on...
Furry friends snap pictures with Topeka Christmas Elf
Elf the musical comes to Wamego
Elf the musical comes to Wamego
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Another chilly day Monday