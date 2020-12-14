Customer Service at City Hall of Manhattan will be closed Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan announced on Sunday that the customer service department at City Hall will be closed on Monday, December 14th due to COVID-19.

The city of Manhattan posted on their Facebook page that the City Hall will remain open.

To make payments, the drop box in the southeast parking lot will be available. The city says utility payments may be made online too.

Officials want to remind you that the next utility billing cycle is December 17 and they do not anticipate any interruption in that process.

