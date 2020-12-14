Advertisement

Crews respond to fire Monday morning in central Topeka

Topeka firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning at a central Topeka apartment house.
Topeka firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning at a central Topeka apartment house.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters battled a blaze Monday morning at a central Topeka apartment house.

Crews were called at 10:11 a.m. Monday to the three-story residence at 1281 S.W. Lincoln. The location was at the northwest corner of S.W. 13th and Lincoln.

Fire officials at the scene told 13 NEWS the fire was located in the rear portion of the second floors.

First-arriving firefighters found smoke and flames in that area but quickly extinguished the blaze.

Fire officials said all occupants of the home, including about 10 dogs, were able to make it outside safely.

There were no reports of injuries.

A Topeka fire investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

An estimated dollar loss wasn’t available by early Monday afternoon.

Check wibw.com for more details on this story as they become avaialble.

