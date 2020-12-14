Annual Christmas event moves online because of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual Christmas event has moved online this year because of the coronavirus.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Topeka has sponsored an event known as “Nativities and Noels” since 2012 at the Topeka Stake Center, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow.

However, because of concerns over COVID-19, this year’s event has gone virtual.

Carol Christensen, of Topeka, a member of the church, said “Nativities and Noels” is being conducted this year on Facebook and YouTube.

As has been the case in the past, “Nativities and Noels” has participants from a variety of local congregations representing different denominations.

Christensen said the Nativity displays, which depict the birth of Jesus Christ, come from countries around the world.

Rather than having approximately 1,000 of the Nativity sets at the Topeka Stake Center, this year’s event features photos and videos. Some 500 sets will be featured.

This year’s event started Nov. 29 and will be updated each day through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, with a different theme each week.

“It will be a great way for people to really get into the spirit of Christmas,” Christensen said, “and keep the focus on Christ and positive, happy things during this season.”

Christensen said several ministers with local connections are featured on videos for the online version of “Nativities and Noels.” The ministers include the Rev. Jim Congdon, pastor of Topeka Bible Church; the Rev. Gordon Glenn, former pastor of St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church in Topeka now serving a congregation in Wichita; and the Rev. Jim McCollough, former minister at First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ in Tpoeka.

To view the displays online, visit https://www.facebook.com/nativitiesandnoels/ on Facebook or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6XR7_AjngPAsuSrPobP0Iw on YouTube.

