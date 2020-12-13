Advertisement

Topeka Police investigate dead body found in central Topeka

(AP)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found in central Topeka early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of SW Van Buren on a report of a deceased man.

TPD said they found the man’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

They said officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

