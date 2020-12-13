Sunday’s Forecast: Decreasing clouds and chilly ahead of next weather system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will start off mostly cloudy but we will see more sun than clouds during the afternoon hours. Today will be chilly with highs in the low 40s. The winds will be light from the NW at 5mph. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies, which will allow for all of us acorss NE Ks to get cold. Lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be calm. Tomorrow will start off sunny, but during the late afternoon and evening hours, clouds will be building back in giving us overcast skies once again. Highs Monday will be in the low 40s. Winds will be light from the E at 5mph.

A weak storm system will be entering Ks during the day Tuesday. It will likely miss northeast Ks and will affect western through southeast Ks. However, we could see some flurries and even a few light snow showers late Tuesday night. This storm system is our best chance at seeing moisture over the next week.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Wednesday we will begin to see sunshine again which will last into the weekend. Late Friday into Saturday, another storm system will be moving through the region. We are still far out for specific details on this system, but it appears at this time we could see some scattered rain showers and even some flurries. Check back for updates on this system this week!

Today: Clouds clearing out. Highs in the low 40s. Winds from the NW at 5mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Cold with lows in the upper teens/low 20s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the low 40s. Winds light from the E at 5mph.

Taking Action: No immediate action is needed at this time. Stay updated on the forecast for Tuesday nights system and for next weekends potential system.

