Salina Police officer stabbed trying to make an arrest

(WLUC)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salina Police Department said one of its officers was stabbed during a confrontation with a suspect on Sunday.

They said the officer was attempting to arrest Miguel Alberto Tostado in the 2100 block of Meadowlark just after midnight.

Police said that’s when the physical confrontation began and Tostado used a knife to stab the officer in his torso.

They said Tostado then tried to flee, but was taken into custody. He’s being charged with Aggravated Battery of a Law Enforcement Officer and was booked into the Saline County Jail.

The officer was taken to Salina Regional Hospital. Police said he will make a full recovery.

