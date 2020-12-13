LifeTech Diagnostics to expand in Shawnee Co., expected to create economic impact of $40.5 million

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - LifeTech Diagnostics has been approved to expand in Shawnee County.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the Joint Economic Development Organization board approved an incentive agreement to help the growth and expansion of LifeTech Sciences, LLC, dba LifeTech Diagnostics.

GTP said GO Topeka confirmed that the expansion project is expected to produce up to seven new full-time jobs with an average salary of $85,000 with benefits, over the next five years. It said Captial investment includes building and facility improvement expenses and equipment purchases of $1.5 million. It said the total economic impact expected within the next decade is $40.5 million. It said the performance-based incentive for the project is up to $75,500.

“As a startup company, this incentive grant will go directly towards upholding our commitment to provide the highest quality testing services for our area. It will help ensure that we have the very latest in equipment, test materials and most importantly the right people to bring it all together and make it all happen,” said Dr. Sam Al-Murani, general manager, LifeTech Sciences, LLC. “We are happy and grateful to GO Topeka and JEDO for considering us to be a worthy business for what I’m sure is a very competitive incentive program.”

“Advancing the life sciences industry is a valuable investment in a community’s quality of life. I look forward to witnessing the progress LifeTech Diagnostics makes in providing quality service and support to our local health care providers,” said Christina Valdivia-Alcala, Councilwoman, City of Topeka, District 2.

“The approval of this project is great news,” said Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn. “It always benefits the community to have more specialized equipment, materials and, of course, people to help improve important fields such as life sciences.”

“This is an exciting project to witness,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Dr. Al-Murani has already invested in Topeka in the past through the expansion of the pet health company, Bimini Pet Health, and it’s very promising to work with him on this next venture to further Topeka & Shawnee County’s economic development.”

