Kansas cities fall within top 30 cities that need most initial COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City and Wichita fall within the top 30 cities that need the most initial COVID-19 vaccines.

Wallethub.com says with frontline health care workers and other populations left vulnerable, such as the elderly, first in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines, it released a study on the Cities That Need the Most Initial Vaccinations Against COVID-19. It said in order to decide cities that would need the most initial vaccines, it compared over 90 large cities. It said it looked at factors such as each city’s share of frontline healthcare workers, nursing home residents, essential workers, residents diagnosed with various illnesses and more.

According to Wallethub’s study, Wichita ranks number 20 in the list, while Kansas City ranks number 30.

The study shows the city that would need the most initial vaccines is Detroit, Mich., while the city that would need them the least is Irvine, Calif.

To see where other cities fall or to read more about the study, click here.

