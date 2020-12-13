Hayden Tower Services to expand, expected to create $200 million impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Tower Services has been approved to expand in Shawnee Co. with a performance-based incentive.

The Greater Topeka Partnership says the Joint Economic Development Organization board approved an incentive agreement to help the growth and expansion of Hayden Tower Services, Inc.

GTP said GO Topeka confirmed the expansion is expected to produce around 40 new full-time jobs, with an average yearly wage of $43,000, including benefits, over the next five years. It said capital investment includes building and facility improvement expenditures and equipment purchases of $6.6 million. It said the total economic impact expected in the next decade is $200 million. It said the performance-based incentive for the project is up to $234,000.

“The wireless industry plays such a critical role in our everyday lives. We are adding jobs that will help our community stay connected to family members through phone calls and text messaging, as well as connecting first responders and public safety professionals to save lives and protect our communities,” said Chad Jepson, safety coordinator, Hayden Tower Service. “We are very excited to be selected for this partnership.”

“We are grateful to receive these incentives through GO Topeka that will be applied to our overall company growth plan,” said Thomas Lewis, program manager, Hayden Tower Service. “We are committed to professional training for our people, who remain the greatest and most important asset to us. Hayden Tower Service is expanding in parallel with high industry demand to deliver exciting opportunities.”

“I’m thrilled to see this expansion take place,” said Shawnee County Commissioner Bill Riphahn. “As a national leader in the telecommunications construction field, Hayden Tower Service will only go on to grow our community as it grows its presence, facilities and workforce.”

“This is both a giant win for Hayden Tower Service and Topeka & Shawnee County as a whole,” said Molly Howey, president of GO Topeka, an organization of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “Not only is this an example of another company putting Topeka on the map for its significant contributions to an already exclusive industry, but its growth and expansion will serve to make an economic impact felt throughout the community.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.