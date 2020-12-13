Advertisement

Christkindl market starts off the holidays at Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking for a way to get into the spirit of Christmas, the Downtown Farmers Market in Manhattan hosted a Christkindl themed market Saturday.

“We tried to get some of the German ideas into the market, so we have different baked goods we have brats brought in. We did the holiday photo shoots, we have a buggy or sleigh that’s out here as well, and tons of handmade and homemade items that we’ve brought to the market this week.” Downtown Farmers Market of Manhattan, president, Andrea DeJesus says.

With two inches of snow in the forecast, organizers weren’t sure how many vendors would still find their way out for the Christkindl market.

“The forecast wasn’t real pretty, so I think that scared a few vendors away, but we’ve been having wonderful weather and the turn out’s been good.” DeJesus says.

The Farmers Market brings a variety of vendors from the region together in a one-stop shop.

“The Farmers Market is a great place to come down and support local, we have the handmade baked goods, handmade crafts.” DeJesus says.

Many vendors brought in a wide variety of locally grown fresh produce.

“A lot of people don’t realize you can grow so much in the wintertime; we have a very large selection of high tunnel crops that are here.” DeJesus says.

Next weekend’s Downtown Farmers market will have a Christmas theme and will be a great place to finish your holiday shopping with local businesses.

