Chiefs win the AFC West after beating the Dolphins 33-27

MIAMI, Fla. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West after beating the Miami Dolphins 33-27. This marks the fifth consecutive season the Chiefs have won their division.

The game started off as a struggle for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Dolphins were making KC pay for the mistakes. Miami put up 10 straight points to start the game.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 0#Dolphins: 7



Mike Gesicki finds the soft spot in the defense and he walks in from 7 yards out. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5UMpgrQ2dN — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 13, 2020

From there, the Chiefs offense finally took off. It started with the incredible speed of Tyreek Hill. The Cheetah was given the ball and ran 32-yards to the house for a touchdown to finally put the Chiefs on the board, trailing 10-7.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 7#Dolphins: 10



Tyreek Hill gets the carry and turns on the jets. He runs in a score from 32-yards out. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/TjGfS7gaKX — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 13, 2020

A few drives later, a 9-play, 74 yard drive ended in a 6-yard touchdown throw to Travis Kelce. Kansas City had finally taken the 14-10 lead.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 14#Dolphins: 10



Travis Kelce finds the soft spot in the defense again and Patrick Mahomes has an easy touchdown pass. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zsaFeJaewM — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 13, 2020

Kansas City got the ball at the start of the third quarter and the offense once again was ready to go. Patrick Mahomes found Tyreek Hill wide open for a 44-yard passing touchdown.

The next Dolphins possession ended in a three and out and the punt team took the field. Mecole Hardman received the punt and ran free for a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN#Chiefs: 28#Dolphins: 10



Mecole Hardman takes it 67-yards back to the house for a touchdown. KC has now scored 28 unanswered points. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/yZZdEIzmy5 — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 13, 2020

A few drives later, Chris Jones added more points on the board after bullying his way in for a safety.

SAFETY#Chiefs: 30#Dolphins: 10



Chris Jones bullies his way in and brings Tua Tagovailoa down for a safety. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/G59VjxvnHM — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) December 13, 2020

The Dolphins put up 14 unanswered points to close out the game, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Patrick Mahomes had some struggles in this contest. He completed 24/34 passes for 393 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Travis Kelce caught 8 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown. That marked the 6th time this season Kelce has gone over 100 receiving yards, tying an NFL record for most times a tight end has logged 100 yards receiving in a season.

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) will head to New Orleans next to play the Saints. Kick off is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Dec. 20.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.