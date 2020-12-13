Another chilly day Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain chilly for a few more days before warmer weather arrives later this week.

Monday morning will start out cold with low temperatures in the teens to near 20. Clouds will increase throughout the day as afternoon highs reach the low to mid 40s.

Another storm system will move through the central Plains on Tuesday, bringing returning chances for snow.

A few flurries and light snow will be possible throughout the day, but as now, it appears any accumulation will remain minimal in northeast Kansas.

Any snow activity will end Tuesday night, leaving us with dry weather for the remainder of the week with mainly sunny skies.

South winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 50s by Thursday and Friday.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Some clouds early, then clearing overnight. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 20

Monday: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 42

Monday Night: Cloudy. Wind: SE 5. Low: 26

Tue: High: 35 Low: 19 Cloudy with flurries and light snow possible.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 32 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 30 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 47 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 34 Sunny.

