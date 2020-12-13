AG Schmidt joins multi-state lawsuit looking to end Facebook’s monopoly

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has joined a multistate lawsuit trying to end the Facebook monopoly.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday he joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against Facebook Inc., which alleged the company is engaged in business activities that stifle competition in order to protect its own monopoly while also reducing user privacy and online options.

According to Schmidt, the lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alleging that Facebook violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act, as well as multiple violations of Section 7 of the Clayton Act. He said both federal acts rule business practices as they relate to antitrust and monopolies. He said the lawsuit alleges that over the past decade Facebook has illegally acquired competitors in a predatory manner and cut services to smaller threats which deprived users of the benefits of competition and reduced privacy protections and services as well.

“Unfettered by the check-and-balance of competition, Facebook’s unlawful monopoly gives it tremendous power to impose terms and conditions for how its users’ private information is collected, maintained and used to further its business interests,” Schmidt said.

AG Schmidt said the coalition of the attorneys general of 48 states, territories and the District of Columbia is asking the court to halt Facebook’s anticompetitive conduct and block the company from continuing the behavior in the future. He said the coalition is also asking the court to restrain Facebook from making acquisitions over $10 million without advance notice to the plaintiff states. he said the court has also been sked to provide any additional relief it determines appropriate, including divestiture or restructuring of illegally acquired companies or current Facebook assets or business lines.

According to Schmidt, separately, but in coordination with the coalition, the Federal Trade Commission also filed a complaint against Facebook in the U.S. Dsitrcti Court of Columbia.

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

