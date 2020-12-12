Advertisement

Wreaths Across America receives anonymous donation to honor veterans

By Sarah Motter
FT. SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - Wreaths Across America has been gifted an anonymous donation that will help it in its mission to continue to honor fallen veterans and soldiers.

Wreaths Across America says its mission is to remember, honor and teach, which is the foundation behind all of its efforts. It said throughout 2020, local volunteers at Ft. Scott National Cemetery have worked tirelessly to ensure that families, loved ones and heroes are honored and remembered for the holidays. It said the mission clearly resonated with an extraordinarily generous anonymous donor. It said as 2020′s efforts to honor all veterans were falling short for the first time in two years, a donation was made to ensure all interred veterans were honored.

“Being contacted by a donor who agreed to sponsor payment for ALL of the local graves at Fort Scott National Cemetery who have not been sponsored for 2020 was about the most wonderful surprise I’ve ever received,” said Diann Tucker, Volunteer Location Coordinator. “Prior to this generous donation, our Cemetery had donations to cover about half of the graves for interred soldiers. How grateful we are, and what this means to the families of the fallen soldiers is hard to express.”

According to WAA, to ensure the continuance of the 2020 program, modifications have been made to make sure National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, Dec. 19, continues, as well as to show families of America’s heroes how much the nation appreciates their sacrifice. It said although the 2020 events at the cemetery will look different with no public ceremony, it is heartwarming to know someone has made it possible to honor all heroes laid to rest there.

WAA said wreath sponsorships are only $15 and can be sponsored directly. It said if residents would like to volunteer to help place wreaths, they should reach out to its Location Coordination Diann Tucker at 620-223-6700 or send an email to wreathsacrossamerica0049@yahoo.com.

