Topeka Police investigate suspicious death

(Phil Anderson)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department brought in several people for questioning after one person died Friday night.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of SW Topeka just after 10:15 p.m. on a report of a possible shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one person with life-threatening injuries. Topeka Police said the victim died shortly after their arrival.

They said it is unclear at this point what caused the injuries.

Several people were brought to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning and the investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more details become available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

