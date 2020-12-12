Advertisement

Topeka pets to get photo opportunity with Topeka Christmas Elf

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka pets will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Topeka Christmas Elf on Sunday.

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel says it is hosting Pet Pictures with The Topeka Christmas Elf on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

According to Tender Loving Care, the event will be socially distanced.

Tender Loving Care said the price for each photo is $15 and proceeds will go to the Helping Hands Humane Society.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
One person was in critical condition on Friday after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night at...
One person in critical condition after Thursday night crash in west Topeka
Topeka USD 501 to remain remote for rest of 2020
Stormont Vail outlines its vaccine distribution plan
Topeka company impacted by unemployment fraud claims
Topeka company impacted by unemployment fraud claims

Latest News

Newly remodeled Walmart offers customers better way to shop
Foundry Event Center to host Ronald McDonald House Holiday Donation Drive
Seaman Board of Education meeting to be held virtually
RCHD clarifies plans for alternate care sites