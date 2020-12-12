Topeka pets to get photo opportunity with Topeka Christmas Elf

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka pets will have the opportunity to take a photo with the Topeka Christmas Elf on Sunday.

Tender Loving Care Pet Nursing Hotel says it is hosting Pet Pictures with The Topeka Christmas Elf on Sunday, Dec. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall.

According to Tender Loving Care, the event will be socially distanced.

Tender Loving Care said the price for each photo is $15 and proceeds will go to the Helping Hands Humane Society.

