Topeka man arrested following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after law enforcement conducted a narcotics search warrant in northeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Dec. 11, members of its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 block of NE Grattan which was related to an ongoing investigation.

According to TPD, while conducting the search warrant, Michael Stinemetz, 48, of Topeka, was found to have heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

TPD said as a result, Stinemetz was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in relation to charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TPD said anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785*368-9400. It said anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.