Advertisement

Topeka man arrested following narcotics search warrant

Michael Stinemetz, 48, of Topeka, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search...
Michael Stinemetz, 48, of Topeka, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in NE Topeka.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after law enforcement conducted a narcotics search warrant in northeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Dec. 11, members of its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 500 block of NE Grattan which was related to an ongoing investigation.

According to TPD, while conducting the search warrant, Michael Stinemetz, 48, of Topeka, was found to have heroin, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

TPD said as a result, Stinemetz was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections in relation to charges of possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

TPD said anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785*368-9400. It said anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church

Latest News

Deadline nears for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
Lafene Health announced as COVID-19 distribution center
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen...
Jayhawks crush visiting Omaha, 95-50