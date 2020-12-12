Topeka company impacted by unemployment fraud claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor said it is stopping about 2,300 fraudulent claims a day. Suntell, a software company in Topeka, had four of its 17 employees fall victim within the last month.

Suntell’s President & Chief Operating Officer, Veronica Wooten said, “Protecting our employees identity is our number one concern.”

Over the last month, several of her employees had fraudulent unemployment claims filed in their names.

“We received a request for response from KDOL on an existing employee and so that was our first indication that we had a problem,” she said, “Since that time we have received three additional.”

Wooten said she’s concerned the state does not know where the breach came from.

“We have not received anything from KDOL except for automated responses from the fraud reporting hotline on their website and I don’t think we’re alone,” she continued saying, “I think it’s important that we understand what’s happening, how did this happen and what’s being done to help stop it.”

Wooten is now helping her employees get identity theft protection and cautions others.

“Be aware as an individual in our community, in our society and take necessary steps to protect yourself,” she added.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates these fraudulent claims are costing taxpayers nationwide between $8 and $26 billion.

In Kansas, more than 157,000 claims have been stopped since the pandemic began.

The Labor Department declined 13 NEWS’ request for an interview Friday, but did tell us if you’ve been victim of unemployment fraud, visit their website ReportFraud.KS.gov or call the fraud hotline at (785) 291-6059.

If all the phone lines are full, the system will refer you to the website and end the call.

The department also gave 13 NEWS an update Friday on the backlog of unemployment claims.

Last week, they added a feature allowing people on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program to submit missing information online and avoid the phones.

As of last Friday, they said 5,000 of the nearly 25,000 people in the backlog have started the process.

Also, the regular unemployment benefits are now just over 5,600 people. That’s down from more than 7,400 a week earlier.

They add, however, initial claims are up 35% last week from the week before.

