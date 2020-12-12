Advertisement

Sunday’s KU vs. Tarleton State MBB game canceled

(WKYT)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU men’s basketball’s final non-conference game before Big 12 play has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Tarleton State program.

“Both schools mutually agreed it was in the best interest to cancel Sunday’s game,” Kansas Basketball tweeted Friday.

There are no plans in place to reschedule the game.

KU tips off the conference season at #17 Texas Tech Dec. 17, followed by back-to-back home games against #11 West Virginia and #13 Texas.

