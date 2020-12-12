Stormont Vail outlines its vaccine distribution plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is planning for its COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

Stormont Vail health says once the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Kansas, it will provide the vaccine in a phased approach as guided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. It said the first recipients of the vaccine will be healthcare workers that provide direct care to COVID-19 patients or are at high occupational risk for exposure to the virus.

According to the health network, the vaccine is still in the approval process at the federal level and further action is expected over the weekend. It said two vaccine manufacturers have requested Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, Pfizer and Moderna.

Stormont Vail said until then, it is awaiting instruction from the KDHE and the first shipment to Kansas. It said the state is expected to receive almost 24,000 doses in the first shipment from Pfizer. It said according to the KDHE, around 150,000 additional vaccines are expected to arrive by the end of December.

According to Stormont Vail, both vaccines require two doses. It said Pfizer requires the doses to be 21 days apart while Moderna requires 28 days apart. It said residents will need to get both of the doses to be fully covered by the vaccine.

The health network said as a health care organization, it advocates that everyone get the COVID-19 vaccine. It said Topeka is a role model and needs to set the example for building immunity within communities.

According to Stormont Vail, team members that have been identified in the initial groups to get the vaccine have gotten emails with details about the vaccine and how to make an appointment through SharePoint. It said it follows the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the vaccine is not a requirement, however, it strongly recommends the vaccine for all who are eligible.

Stormont Vail said it expects to receive more guidance from the KDHE regarding other groups who will get priority for the vaccine as supplies become available. It said the vaccine for the general public is not expected until late spring or early summer. It said the vaccines are not initially for children or pregnant women.

According to Stormont Vail, interim data shows around 95% efficacy for mRNA vaccines after two doses. It said even with the promising data, it is crucial for everyone to continue to practice precautions like wearing facemasks, washing hands, social distancing and staying home until the spread of the virus has stopped.

