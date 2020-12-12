Small businesses hoping for better conditions see decline in November

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Small businesses in Kansas have been hoping for better business conditions, but November saw a decline.

The NFIB says the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index dropped 2.6 points in November to 101.4 but remains well above its 47-year historical average of 98. It said 6 of the 10 index components declined, while four increased during the month. It said the NFIB Uncertainty Index decreased 8 points to 90, which is still a historically high reading. It said owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months declined 19 points to a total of 8%.

“There are so many uncertainties facing Kansas small business owners right now. According to a recent NFIB survey, 75% of small business owners here in Kansas would apply for another round of Paycheck Protection Program funding if it were available. The “if” part being the large factor here,” said Dan Murray, NFIB State Director in Kansas. “Until we can figure out another round of relief for our small businesses here in Kansas, we will continue to see our mom and pop shops go out of business.”

According to the NFIB, earning trends over the last three months declined 4 points to a net negative 7% that report higher earnings quarter over quarter. It also said inventory investment plans for the next three to six months decreased 7 points from a 48-year record high of a net 12% in October to a net 5% in November.

The NFIB said as reported in its November jobs report, finding qualified employees is still an issue for small business owners with 89% of those hiring or trying to hire reporting few or no qualified applicants for the positions they needed to fill. It said 27% of owners reported few qualified applicants for open positions and 20% reported they found no qualified applicants at all.

According to the organization, 6% of owners listed labor costs as their top issue, but 24% said labor quality was their top issue, which exceeded the percentages of owners that selected taxes, regulations and weak sales as their issues.

The NFIB said 53% of business owners reported capital outlays in the past six months which was unchanged from October’s reading. It said of those making expenditures, 38% reported spending on new equipment, 24% acquired vehicles and 17% improved or expanded their facilities. It said 5% of business owners acquired new buildings or land for expansion and 13% sent their money on new fixtures and furniture. It said 26% of owners are planning capital outlays within the next few months, which is down 1 point from October.

According to the NFIB, a net 5% of all owners reported higher than nominal sales in the last three months, which is down 1 point from October but is holding at the current recovery level. It said a net 10% of owners expect higher real sales volumes, which decreased by 1 point.

The organization said a net negative 4% of owners reported inventory increases, which rose 1 point and a net 5% of owners reported viewing current inventory stocks as too low, which is up 1 point from October. It said plans to invest in more inventory accumulation collapsed from record levels as expected business conditions weakened which fell 7 points to a net 5% of all firms.

According to the organization, a net 18% of owners reported raising average selling prices, which increased by 3 points. It said unadjusted, 8% of owners reported lower average selling prices and 23% reported higher average prices.

The NFIB said price kikes were frequent in retail and wholesale. It said seasonally adjusted, a net 21% of owners are planning price hikes, which is up 1 point.

According to the NFIB, a net 24% of owners reported raising compensation and a net 20% plan to do the same in the coming months.

The NFIB said the frequency of reports of positive profit trends decreased by 4 points to a net negative 7% reporting quarter on quarter profit improvement, which is a historically favorable reading. It said among owners reporting weaker profits, 55% blamed weak sales, 8% listed usual seasonal change, 8% blamed a high cost of materials, 6% cited lower prices and 3% cited labor costs. It said for owners reporting higher profits, 73% credited sales volumes, 9% credited usual seasonal change and 8% credited higher prices.

According to the organization, 2% of all owners reported their borrowing needs were not satisfied. It said 25% reported all credit needs were met and 58% said they were not interested in getting a loan. It said a net 2% reported that their last loan was harder to get than they previously had been.

The NFIB said 1% of owners reported financing was their top business issue, which was unchanged from October. It said the net percent of owners reporting paying a higher rate on their most recent loan was negative 4%, which was up from negative 6 points in October. It said 22% of all owners reported borrowing on a regular basis, which is down 3 points.

To read the full report click here.

