Shawnee Heights students, parents rally in support of returning to in-person learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Parents and students of Shawnee Heights school district rallied Saturday in support of USD 450 returning to in-person learning.

The group gathered near a busy intersection in the heart of the district, to get Shawnee Heights board members attention.

Tim Watts, a parent in the district said, ”We think that school’s are essential. We’ve got a big board meeting coming up this Monday and we’re trying to get out here and rally some support to help get our kids back into school.”

They held signs that read “school is essential,” “I learn best in school” and “we miss our teachers.” All symbols of their frustrations with the current learning model.

Jacalyn Koch is a student at Shawnee Heights High School. She said, “The school has allowed us to play sports, but they won’t allow us to be in the classroom. How does that make any sense? That’s basically telling us that sports are more important than our education.”

She said switching to all remote learning has been tough, and she doesn’t feel like the district understands.

”I don’t think they realize the struggles that students are going through,” Koch continued saying, “Having two younger siblings you have to help take care of them, which also puts more pressure on you. Having that on top of school, we can’t get anything done.”

Watts adds he and others have expressed their concerns with remote learning to the district and each time, he said they get no response.

”When they decided to go all remote, the school board went against the superintendents recommendations. They also went against what the preferred learning method was from a survey that they did for parents, teachers and students,” he continued saying, “We write letters to them, we write emails to them. They don’t read them at the board meetings, so we’re trying to do our part.”

Watts hopes taking this approach will ignite real change.

”As there’s less things to do outside and it gets colder, people are going to be inside more and our kids mental health is extremely important,” he said, “We need to get them back in school where they can socially interact with other people.”

Shawnee Heights Board of Education will meet in-person Monday at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium to consider returning to in-person learning.

Watts encourages other parents to show up and voice their opinion.

