Sen. Moran applauds Senate on passage of NDAA

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran is applauding the Senate on its passage of the NDAA.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, says he is applauding the Senate on its passage of the FY2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

“The men and women serving in our military work every day to keep us safe here at home and to defend our freedoms from threats around the world. The NDAA includes a pay raise for our troops, invests in the development of new technology, weapons and cybersecurity and provides resources to help our military families thrive. I am especially pleased that this year’s NDAA included my priorities to enable women serving in the National Guard and Reserve to receive maternity leave, honor fallen Big Red One soldiers from Fort Riley, authorize a study on the causes of high unemployment rates among post-9/11 female veterans, and expand access to mental health care for service members in the Guard and Reserve. I encourage President Trump to quickly sign this important legislation into law to support our troops and military.”

According to Moran, his priorities in the FY2021 NDAA include the following:

  • Ensures women that serve in the National Guard and Reserve of the Armed Forces are eligible to get six weeks of maternity benefits, equal to that of women that serve active duty.
  • Authorizes names of First Infantry Division Soldiers, or Big Red One Soldiers, who were killed in action during Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn to be added to the First Division Monument located on the White House grounds.
  • Directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct a story on why post 9/11 female veterans experience higher rates of unemployment than their cohorts. Since 2009, post 9/11 female veterans experienced an average unemployment rate of 8.4% versus the 5.7% rate of all veterans.
  • Expands mental health care services for members of the National Guard and Reserve.
  • Delays divestment of legacy KC-135 aircraft, benefitting the 190th Air Refueling Wing of the Kansas Air National Guard.
  • Requires the Air Force to develop and implement a permanent solution to the KC-46′s Remote Vision System.
  • Supports the Army’s Future Vertical Lift program and increases investments in the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft.
  • Continues to invest in the development and production of hypersonic missiles.
  • Increases investments in autonomous unmanned aircraft programs like the Air Force’s Low-Cost Attributable Aircraft Technology SKYBORG programs.

