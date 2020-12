TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman Board of Education meeting will be held virtually on Monday.

The Seaman School District says it will hold its Board of Education meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, virtually. It said the meeting will also be livestreamed online.

The District said the meeting will start at 6 p.m.

To view the agenda, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.