Saturday forecast: AM drizzle/flurries with overcast skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patchy drizzle/flurries will continue to fall across the area through the mid-morning hours today. Skies will remain overcast. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be from the NNW/N 5-15mph, with gusts to 25. Tonight will be cold and mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the 20s. Winds will be light from the N at 0-5mph. Tomorrow, we will start the day with some overcast skies. By the afternoon hours we should begin to see the return of sunshine. Sunday will have highs in the 40s. Winds will be light from the NW at 5-10mph.

A storm system will bring Western and southern Ks some light snow Saturday night into Sunday. Northeast Ks will miss out on this system and remain dry. However, south of I-70, and the far southern areas of the viewing area may see some light snow if there is a wiggle in the storm systems track to the north.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Monday will start off sunny with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday, we will see a cold front pushing through the area. Light snow showers are possible late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon we will see the return of sunshine that will last through Saturday.

Today: Cloudy. Patchy AM drizzle/flurries. Highs in the upper 30s/low 40s. Winds from the NNW/N 5-15mph, gusts to 25.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Winds 0-5mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy AM, Sunny PM. Highs in the 40s. Winds from the NW 5-10mph.

Taking Action: If you live south of I-70, in the far southern areas of the viewing area (Emporia area), you may see some light snow Saturday PM into Sunday. Accumulations will be very light if there is any. Make sure to stay updated on the forecast. Another weather system will be entering NE Ks Tuesday, bringing the chance of light snow showers into Wednesday. It is still too early to say who will see some light snow, so check back for updates in the coming days.

