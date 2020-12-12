RCHD clarifies plans for alternate care sites

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Misinformation has been floating around about a Riley County Alternate Care Site and RCHD is clearing some myths up.

The Riley County Health Department says it has been receiving calls based on misinformation floating around regarding its Alternate Care Sites. It said the source may have been the recent Board of County Commissioners meeting when a lease for an Alternate Care Site.

According to RCHD, the Alternate Care Site will only be used to house patients positive with COVID-19 that are associated with long term care facilities. It said the Manhattan Mercury originally reported that the site would be used for quarantine, swabbing or contact tracing. However, it said this is not the case. It said if needed, the site has the potential to house first responders that may need to be quarantined, but only if there are no positive patients at the time.

RCHD said the state has alternate care facilities in other communities throughout Kansas that are called non-congregate care sites that are meant to accommodate those that do not have a place to complete quarantine. It said contact tracing staff can help connect residents to those resources if needed.

According to the health department, the term Alternate Care Site describes a facility that is temporarily converted for healthcare use during a public health emergency in order to keep hospital beds open.

“We need to be prepared for that level of need in the future,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.

