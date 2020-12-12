Pottawatomie Co. releases new COVID-19 testing information

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is releasing new information on COVID-19 testing.

Pottawatomie County PIO Crystal Malchose says she recently addressed COVID-19 testing and included information free testing and that the Pottawatomie County Health Department did not conduct such testing. However, she said since the information was released, new information has become available.

Malchose said on Thursday, Dec. 3, Governor Laura Kelly introduced the new #COVID19 Public Health Campaign: “Stop the Spread. It’s Up to Us, Kansas.” She said the campaign includes the launch of a new testing website to quickly find free testing locations throughout the state.

According to Malchose, Kansans can visit the website, enter their zip code and the system will find the nearest testing facility. She said appointments are preferred, but walk-in options are also available for many locations. She said scheduling an appointment can be done from the same website.

Malchose said the tests only require a name and phone number or email address. She said no official ID is required. She said currently, the websites the only way to get this information.

