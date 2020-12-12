Newly remodeled Walmart offers customers better way to shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A newly remodeled Walmart in Topeka offers customers a better way to shop.

Walmart says residents of Topeka will get a first look at newly the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 2600 NW Rochester Rd. It said the remodel includes several department transformations that were designed to help customers save time and benefit Walmart+ members. It said the upgrades also follow guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are excited for customers to visit our newly remodeled Supercenter that will make their shopping fast and easy,” said Kyle Roth, Topeka Walmart Supercenter store manager. “These upgrades add even greater convenience while also keeping safety top of mind.”

According to Walmart, the company recently rolled out Walmart+, a new membership program, to 4,700 stores, including the Rochester Rd. location. It said Walmart+ offers customers unlimited free delivery on everything, fuel discounts at almost 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express gas stations and access to Walmart’s Scan & Go technology, allowing customers to scan their items as they shop and pay using the Walmart app for a touch-free payment experience. It said Walmart+ costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month and includes a 15 day free trial period.

Walmart said customers will also be able to enjoy the following store improvements:

State-of-the-art Electronics department with interactive displays

Updated Apparel department with new signage and fitting rooms

Improved Produce department layout to better reflect customer shopping patterns

New layout and larger assortment in Home department

According to the grocery chain, it will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by providing options to shop when, where and how they want, including using the following options:

Pickup – Busy customers love Walmart’s – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option . It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without having to leave their cars. The best part: it’s all at no additional cost. Customers shopping using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.

Delivery – service is also proving to be a hit with customers . Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact-free. Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also proving to be a hit with customersEven more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact-free.

Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours

Walmart Pay – a touch-free – a touch-free way to pay.

Walmart said as an essential business in Kansas, it understands the role it plays in providing communities with food, medicine and other essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic. It said along with upgrades to the store, it will continue to help protect associates and customers from the impact of the virus through extensive public safety measures it has put in place, including the following:

Enacting deep-cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC, which includes a thorough cleaning of key areas of the store (Front entrance, carts, registers, and bathrooms, etc.).

Conducting health screenings and temperature checks on our associates prior to them beginning their shifts.

Requiring all associates to wear Walmart-issued or otherwise approved masks at all times.

Adding sneeze guards to our checkout lanes and pharmacy areas.

Installing floor decals at the entrances and in checkout lanes to support social distancing.

Adjusted operating hours to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.

Enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work.

Continuing to stress our requirement that those customers who can wear protective facial coverings while inside the building do so.

If you are age 60 and up, self-quarantining, high-risk, or have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), many stores are offering Pharmacy pickup & delivery services to help you get the medication you need. (Note: Not all options may be available at all stores.) Drive-Thru: More than 1300 Walmart stores have pharmacy drive-thru service across the country. No-Contact Curbside Pickup: We can bring your prescription right out to your car using a no-contact method. Mail Delivery: If you can’t make it to a local store, we’ll deliver medication to your door.



