TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers arrested a man Friday after serving a search warrant in the Oakland neighborhood.

The TPD Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force searched a home in the 500 block of NE Grattan as part of an ongoing investigation.

48-year-old Michael Stinemetz was booked for possession of meth, heroin, and drug paraphernalia.

