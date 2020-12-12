Lafene Health announced as COVID-19 distribution center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - In an effort to increase transparency with faculty, staff and students, Kansas State University officials have held virtual town hall meetings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Friday morning’s town hall meeting President Myers thanked faculty, staff and students for their flexibility and patience throughout the unprecedented times.

Dr. Kyle Goerl, director of Lafene Health Center gave an update on COVID-19 data at K-State.

Dr. Goerl announced that Riley County has designated Lafene Health Center as a COVID-19 vaccination distribution center.

“The challenge with these vaccines is…especially the Pfizer vaccine, is it has to be stored at a very, very cold temperature in order to maintain its stability.” Lafene Health Center - KSU, medical director, Dr. Kyle Goerl says.

Lafene Health Center will receive their new freezer within the next week and expects to receive the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines about a month later.

