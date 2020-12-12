Kansas Supreme Court disbars attorney, hears estate case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court disbarred an attorney from practicing law within the state after hearing an estate case.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Appeal No. 118,307: In the Matter of the Estate of Lanny Lentz it remanded the case regarding the distribution of the estate of Lentz, who died in 2012, back to the Court of Appeals.

According to the Court, a Shawnee County district judge approved a final settlement of Lentz’s estate and entered its judgment consistent with the settlement of the probate estate in 2016. It said one of the heirs filed two post-trial motions that opposed the final settlement. It said the district court then denied the motions and the heir filed a notice of appeal over 30 days after the original judgment was entered under the final settlement.

The Court said the Court of Appeals held that it did not have jurisdiction due to the untimeliness of the appeal. It said in civil cases, a dissatisfied party is required to file a notice of appeal within 30 days of the final judgment. It said failure to do so generally deprives the court of jurisdiction over the appeal. However, it said certain post-trial motions toll the deadline, including motions to reconsider or motions to alter or amend a judgment. It said other post-trial motions, like a motion for relief from a final judgment, do not toll the deadline to appeal.

According to the Court, in this case, the Court of Appeals construed the heir’s motion. It said it held the motions were properly construed as motions to reconsider the final settlement. It said as such, it tolled the heir’s notice of appeal deadline and vested the appellate court with jurisdiction. It said it then remanded the case back to the Court of Appeals for resolution of the appeal on its merits.

The Court said in Appeal No. 122,867: In the Matter of Adebayo I. Ogunmeno, Respondent, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, it disbarred Ogunmeno from the practice of law in the state of Kansas. It said the ruling was made on violations of professional conduct, competence, diligence, communication, declining or terminating representation, meritorious claims and contentions, expediting litigation, candor toward the tribunal, fairness to opposing party and counsel, bar admission and disciplinary matters, misconduct, attorney registration and timely answer t formal disciplinary compliant.

