Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee to hear PANS,PANDAS hearing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee will hold a hearing regarding PANS and PANDAS.

The Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee says it will hold a hearing regarding Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections.

It said the meeting will be held in room 112-N in the Topeka Statehouse on Monday, Dec. 14.

The hearing can be livestreamed here and here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.