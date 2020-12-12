Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee to hear PANS,PANDAS hearing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee will hold a hearing regarding PANS and PANDAS.
The Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee says it will hold a hearing regarding Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections.
It said the meeting will be held in room 112-N in the Topeka Statehouse on Monday, Dec. 14.
The hearing can be livestreamed here and here.
