Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee to hear PANS,PANDAS hearing

(WBAY)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee will hold a hearing regarding PANS and PANDAS.

The Kansas House Health and Human Services Committee says it will hold a hearing regarding Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome and Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections.

It said the meeting will be held in room 112-N in the Topeka Statehouse on Monday, Dec. 14.

The hearing can be livestreamed here and here.

