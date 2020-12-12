K-State men survive Milwaukee, 76-75

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Wildcats scored in double digits as Kansas State picked up their second win of the season Friday night, 76-75 over Milwaukee.

The Wildcats shot 54.7 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point range in their win over the Panthers. Seven-foot freshman Davion Bradford led the way with 18 points and seven boards, followed by Selton Miguel with 17 points, and Rudi Williams with 16 points and four rebounds off the bench.

Next up, K-State begins Big 12 play Tuesday on the road at Iowa State.

