TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team rolled past Omaha Friday evening.

A team-high 18 points from Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks to a 45-point blowout victory, with a final score of 95-50.

KU next travels to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech, where they hope to extend their six-game win streak.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.