Hutchinson family says goodbye to 17-year-old military service dog

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A military veteran got the honors she deserved after a life dedicated to serving others. Corporal, a 17-year-old German Shepperd lived though three deployments.

Friday, was time for her family to say goodbye, after losing her ability to walk and even stand. Members of the Hutchinson Police Department met at Corporal’s home and escorted her to the vet where she was put down.

The family decked out their home in honor of Corporal.

“The reason we did the share the love heart was for her,” said Stefani Casey, Corporal’s owner. " We just wanted to do something for her, and we knew this year was going to be rough, so we wanted something permanent that would never leave us.”

Corporal fit right in with this military family. She lived with Veterans Stefani and her husband Eric for 10 years.

“Those ten years, compared to the next, is going to be hard,” said Stefani.

Stefani said they got Corporal after her handler was killed in Afghanistan.

“She was put out for adoption after her 4 years of active service,” said Stefani. " We were the lucky ones she chose to be her family.”

Stefani said Corporal went through a lot.

“She went on three separate deployments,” said Stefani. " Her first deployment her vehicle was hit by an IED, her last deployment is when her handler was killed and she received a bullet in her shoulder.”

Despite all that, Corporal lived a long and loving life, but it was time for her family to say goodbye.

“She knows that we’re doing what we need to,” said Stefani. “We love her and we’ll see her again.”

