Advertisement

Groundbreaking for new 450-space parking garage in Aggieville

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the next year, parking in and around the Aggieville Business district is going to be limited, due to the construction of the new parking garage. Changes to the parking limits in and around Aggieville can be found here.

When complete, the new parking garage will have 450 parking spaces available, replacing the 79-space parking lot at the corner of North Manhattan Avenue and Laramie Street at the west edge of Aggieville, next to Burger King.

The 5-story parking garage will also feature retail space at street level on the east and south sides. The City of Manhattan discussed features of the new parking garage in a Facebook Live.

Between the parking garage and the historic building which houses Rally House, a new lit, covered alleyway will promote Manhattan with pictures and artwork.

“For everybody that has experienced Aggieville, through college or through your experiences here, it will be a much-needed amenity for people to come down and enjoy Aggieville.” Olsson, office manager, Mark Bachamp says.

Construction of the parking garage is expected to be complete by the end of 20-21. More information about the project can be found in the Aggieville Community Vision.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church

Latest News

Deadline nears for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
Lafene Health announced as COVID-19 distribution center
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen...
Jayhawks crush visiting Omaha, 95-50
Michael Stinemetz, 48, of Topeka, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search...
Topeka man arrested following narcotics search warrant