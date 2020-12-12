Groundbreaking for new 450-space parking garage in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - For the next year, parking in and around the Aggieville Business district is going to be limited, due to the construction of the new parking garage. Changes to the parking limits in and around Aggieville can be found here.

When complete, the new parking garage will have 450 parking spaces available, replacing the 79-space parking lot at the corner of North Manhattan Avenue and Laramie Street at the west edge of Aggieville, next to Burger King.

The 5-story parking garage will also feature retail space at street level on the east and south sides. The City of Manhattan discussed features of the new parking garage in a Facebook Live.

Between the parking garage and the historic building which houses Rally House, a new lit, covered alleyway will promote Manhattan with pictures and artwork.

“For everybody that has experienced Aggieville, through college or through your experiences here, it will be a much-needed amenity for people to come down and enjoy Aggieville.” Olsson, office manager, Mark Bachamp says.

Construction of the parking garage is expected to be complete by the end of 20-21. More information about the project can be found in the Aggieville Community Vision.

