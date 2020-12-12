Advertisement

Gov. Kelly plans to appoint new Lt. Gov. Monday

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly plans to appoint her new Lieutenant Governor on Monday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will hold a news conference on Monday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m., to announce her appointment of the new Lieutenant Governor.

Gov. Kelly says she will be choosing a new Lt. Gov. due to her appointment of current Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers to State Treasurer.

