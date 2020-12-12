Advertisement

Foundry Event Center to host Ronald McDonald House Holiday Donation Drive

(WCJB)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Foundry Event Center and Ronald McDonald House are partnering to fulfill some holiday wishes.

The Foundry Event Center says on a Facebook event page that it is beyond excited to partner with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas to fulfill the needs of families during the holiday season.

Our friends at Musical Knights Entertainment have graciously volunteered to provide musical entertainment for our...

Posted by The Foundry Event Center on Saturday, December 12, 2020

According to Foundry, the drive-thru donation drive will be held at the Event Center at 400 SW 33rd St., in Topeka, on Saturday, Dec. 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

The Foundry said it will be there with masks, hot chocolate and holiday spirit to help support the Ronald McDonald House. It said there will even be music from Musical Knights Entertainment.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
One person was in critical condition on Friday after a three-vehicle crash Thursday night at...
One person in critical condition after Thursday night crash in west Topeka
Topeka USD 501 to remain remote for rest of 2020
Stormont Vail outlines its vaccine distribution plan
Topeka company impacted by unemployment fraud claims
Topeka company impacted by unemployment fraud claims

Latest News

Newly remodeled Walmart offers customers better way to shop
Topeka pets to get photo opportunity with Topeka Christmas Elf
Seaman Board of Education meeting to be held virtually
RCHD clarifies plans for alternate care sites