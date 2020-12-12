Foundry Event Center to host Ronald McDonald House Holiday Donation Drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Foundry Event Center and Ronald McDonald House are partnering to fulfill some holiday wishes.

The Foundry Event Center says on a Facebook event page that it is beyond excited to partner with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas to fulfill the needs of families during the holiday season.

Our friends at Musical Knights Entertainment have graciously volunteered to provide musical entertainment for our... Posted by The Foundry Event Center on Saturday, December 12, 2020

According to Foundry, the drive-thru donation drive will be held at the Event Center at 400 SW 33rd St., in Topeka, on Saturday, Dec. 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

The Foundry said it will be there with masks, hot chocolate and holiday spirit to help support the Ronald McDonald House. It said there will even be music from Musical Knights Entertainment.

