Former HHS Secretary Sebelius discusses challenges of vaccine rollout

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius was U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary during the H1N1 pandemic, overseeing the task of getting a new vaccine to the public - with not enough to go around.

Sebelius visited with 13′s Melissa Brunner to share her perspective.

“People are terrified of dying or getting terribly ill,” Sebelius said. “We know that there is not going to be enough vaccine from day one in production. It will rise dramatically the anxiety, the political pressure, the communication challenges around: how much is there, when is my turn, how fast can I get in line. All of those issues are probably part of any campaign but this time it’s super high stakes.”

Sebelius said the H1N1 vaccine rolled out more slowly than anticipated, as it encountered several logistical issues and challenges in its production process.

“All we could do is be very transparent, very clear about here are the guidelines, here is how many doses out of the population that we will be distributing, here’s how it’s going to be distributed - and just do that over and over and over again,” she said.

Sebelius says, once the FDA approves a vaccine, she believes people start to overcome any hesitancy about how safe it is. She also applauded the global scientific community for coming together to get to this point.

“This is a breakthrough moment,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.