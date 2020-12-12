Advertisement

Former HHS Secretary Sebelius discusses challenges of vaccine rollout

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas Governor Kathleen Sebelius was U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary during the H1N1 pandemic, overseeing the task of getting a new vaccine to the public - with not enough to go around.

Sebelius visited with 13′s Melissa Brunner to share her perspective.

“People are terrified of dying or getting terribly ill,” Sebelius said. “We know that there is not going to be enough vaccine from day one in production. It will rise dramatically the anxiety, the political pressure, the communication challenges around: how much is there, when is my turn, how fast can I get in line. All of those issues are probably part of any campaign but this time it’s super high stakes.”

Sebelius said the H1N1 vaccine rolled out more slowly than anticipated, as it encountered several logistical issues and challenges in its production process.

“All we could do is be very transparent, very clear about here are the guidelines, here is how many doses out of the population that we will be distributing, here’s how it’s going to be distributed - and just do that over and over and over again,” she said.

Sebelius says, once the FDA approves a vaccine, she believes people start to overcome any hesitancy about how safe it is. She also applauded the global scientific community for coming together to get to this point.

“This is a breakthrough moment,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church

Latest News

Deadline nears for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
Lafene Health announced as COVID-19 distribution center
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen...
Jayhawks crush visiting Omaha, 95-50
Michael Stinemetz, 48, of Topeka, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search...
Topeka man arrested following narcotics search warrant