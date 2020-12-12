Facebook Group gives Christmas gifts and chance to meet Santa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After starting a Facebook page, two women are playing the role of Santa’s elves to help kids who may not get any gifts this year.

Shawnna Yoka and Crystal Lewis are bringing Christmas joy to kids in Topeka struggling to get gifts. The two created a women’s only Facebook group called Sunshine Surprises when the COVID-19 pandemic began. They now have more than 470 members.

So, the two decided they should surprise families with goodie bags and wrapped presents.

Yoka said, “Our goal is to bring smiles to people’s faces and make them feel loved, wanted and let them know they is someone out there that cares.”

Lewis added, “Me and her have a lot of love to share and we love all of our group members.” Saturday morning,

Yoka went to two houses with a bundle of Christmas gifts. Saturday afternoon, they hosted a party for 120 children and 70 adults to give out more than 200 gifts, send letters to the North Pole and meet Santa Claus.

Yoka said, “It makes us feel good to know at least they’re going to have a present and a stocking underneath the tree and that they get to see Santa.”

Spreading Christmas cheer and joy to children and their group members.

“We have a lot more that was on the list that are not going to be able to make it tonight,” Lewis said. Yoka said, “People have donated baskets, they had donated stuff like cookies and their time to help me decorate, everything. I love it.”

“We’re a big family,” said Lewis. “That’s what it is.”

If you are a woman and interested in joining the group: HERE

