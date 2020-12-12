Employee at Topeka Presbyterian Manor tests positive for COVID-19, no new residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at Topeka Presbyterian Manor, but no new residents have.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor says an employee tested positive for COVID-19 after bi-weekly testing on Monday, Dec. 7, and Tuesday, Dec. 8. It said no residents tested positive during the week. It said testing will continue the week of Dec. 14.

“After a tough number of weeks, it’s reassuring to see no new residents testing positive,” said Heather Pilkinton, executive director. “With that said, our prayers are with our employee and we will remain vigilant.”

According to TPM, the employee last worked on Nov. 7 and screened before their shift. It said the employee also wore personal protective equipment while inside the building. It said it has notified the Shawnee County Health Department and will continue its bi-weekly testing.

