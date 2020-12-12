Advertisement

Economic recovery slow but steady in Shawnee County

By Jared Broyles
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The economic outlook of Shawnee County is improving, although the research manager for GO Topeka says it still has a long way to go.

The comments came during today’s online economic outlook conference by GO Topeka and JEDO. Freddy Mawyin says research shows that one out of every three jobs in Shawnee County were retained as a direct result of the Payroll Protection Program. An additional 33,000 workers would have lost their jobs without the PPP he says. Mawyin says the housing supply is down 51% compared to last year. High demand is pushing prices up, making it a sellers market in Shawnee County.

All in all, he says we’re seeing positive movement but aren’t out of the woods yet.

“So, in terms of recovery, we expect to see a rebound in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Something we need to keep in mind is that this could radically change if different policies are implemented at federal and state levels,” Mawyin told the group via Zoom as part of the Economic Outlook Conference.

Mawyn says the COVID rate remains a concern when it comes to economic recovery.

