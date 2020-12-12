Advertisement

Decreasing clouds, chilly Sunday

By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will remain cold for the remainder of the weekend, but we should see returning sunshine by Sunday afternoon.

Sunday morning will start out with temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 40s with a light north to northwest wind.

A storm system will bring accumulating snow to western and southern Kansas tonight and into Sunday morning. This system will stay south of our area, but it will have an impact on travel for the southern half of the state and into Oklahoma, so keep this in mind if you have travel plans to the south this weekend.

Here in northeast Kansas, we will remain chilly for the start of the workweek with highs remaining in the upper 30s to lower 40s through Wednesday.

A weak system will move through the Plains on Tuesday, which could bring some snow flurries to the area Tuesday night. Accumulating snow appears unlikely at this time.

We will eventually get warmer once that system passes. South winds will return and bring temperatures back into the 50s by the end of the upcoming week.

TOPEKA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 26

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-10. High: 42

Sunday Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 20

Mon: High: 42 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 37 Low: 19 Cloudy; a few flurries possible at night.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 30 Mostly sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 29 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 48 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

