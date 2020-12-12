Advertisement

Deadline nears for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program

(ktuu)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to apply for the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Kansas Housing Corp says the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program provides help with rent to households that have missed one or more rent payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it said the deadline to apply for the program is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

It said landlords and tenants apply through a joint online process and if the application is approved, the landlord will get rental assistance funds directly from the program, applies the funds to the tenant’s account and waives late fees for the month the funding was awarded. It said approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance.

For more information or for help applying, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a three-vehicle wreck at SW 29th and Randolph Thursday night, Dec. 10.
3-car wreck closes SW 29th in Topeka
Richard "Dick" Barta died Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19. He served as SNCO...
COVID, cancer claim life of former Shawnee Co. Sheriff Dick Barta
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
FedEx driver killed Wednesday when rig plunges off bridge onto highway below
Topeka High School Basketball Court
Famed Topeka High basketball coach dead at 92
Crews responded to a report of a fire early Thursday at the Inward Faith Outreach Ministries...
Crews respond to smoky fire early Thursday at downtown Topeka church

Latest News

Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
Lafene Health announced as COVID-19 distribution center
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
Kansas State University virtual Town Hall meeting
The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen...
Jayhawks crush visiting Omaha, 95-50
Michael Stinemetz, 48, of Topeka, was arrested following the execution of a narcotics search...
Topeka man arrested following narcotics search warrant