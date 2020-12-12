Deadline nears for Kansas Eviction Prevention Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The deadline to apply for the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Kansas Housing Corp says the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program provides help with rent to households that have missed one or more rent payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it said the deadline to apply for the program is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

It said landlords and tenants apply through a joint online process and if the application is approved, the landlord will get rental assistance funds directly from the program, applies the funds to the tenant’s account and waives late fees for the month the funding was awarded. It said approved tenants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance.

For more information or for help applying, click here.

