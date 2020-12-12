DCF addresses allegations of document falsification at St. Francis Ministries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Children and Families is taking swift action to address the allegations of employees at St. Francis Ministries falsifying documents.

“In mid-November, my agency was made aware of instances where an SFM employee falsified documents to show they had visited with families when they had in fact not made those visits,” Howard said. “Given the seriousness of these allegations I instructed my deputy secretary to immediately begin an investigation.”

According to DCF, after engaging with St. Francis, it learned that it was already aware of the allegations and had started an inquiry at the Salina office. It said SFM supervisors immediately started contacting foster care providers to confirm that visits were being conducted. It said during the investigation, SFM found that one employee failed to visit 28 children living with 11 different foster care providers. It said the worker had documented 165 contacts with those children between February and October of 2020 that did not actually happen. It said SFM fired the employee.

DCF said SFM also discovered during its investigation another case of an employee not meeting with foster care providers. IT said the employee had been fired from the agency in August.

According to DCF, SFM continues to review each case file to reconcile information from providers with dates of contacts by employees in the case file document in Saline County. It said the investigation has not turned up any other instances of document falsification as of Friday, Dec. 11. It said the case review has revealed the following:

69% of placements interviewed expressed seeing a member of the Saint Francis case team on a monthly basis.

78% of fathers interviewed expressed seeing a member of the Saint Francis case team on a monthly basis.

86% of mothers interviewed expressed seeing a member of the Saint Francis case team on a monthly basis

DCF said it has taken the following steps as well:

Requesting information related to methods, sampling figures and findings of St. Francis’ case reviews.

DCF’s Audit Services Child Welfare Compliance Team and Quality Assurance Team will serve as peer reviewers assisting in contacting providers as part of the case review process.

Additionally, DCF said Secretary Howard has communicated with SFM interim president and CEO William Clark and Board President Dr. Greg Meissen insisting that it provide full access to all SFM internal reports and investigation findings regarding the expenditure of money received by SFM pursuant to its grant with DCF and SFM’s financial stability.

“My agency will not rest until we are assured that Kansas taxpayer funds have been properly spent by SFM,” Howard said. “We know SFM to be good partners and we look forward to full transparency as it relates to both their fiscal affairs and documentation issues.”

