Country music’s first Black superstar, Charley Pride, dies of COVID-19 complications

FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival...
FILE - In this June 8, 2018 file photo, Charley Pride performs at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn. Pride still wants Terrence Howard to play him in a movie of the country music star's life. Pride finds himself in the spotlight with two upcoming PBS projects: "Country Music," Ken Burns' film on the genre's evolution and the people who created it, and "Charley Pride: I'm Just Me," airing as part of the American Masters series on Feb. 22, 2019.(Laura Roberts | Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (Gray News) - Charley Pride, the first Black singer to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, died Saturday of complications of COVID-19 at age 86, his publicity agents confirmed in a news release.

Pride was also the first Black artist inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He was born a sharecropper’s son in Sledge, Mississippi, on March 18, 1934, and had his first hit record in 1967, “Just Between You and Me.”

His final performance came on November 11, 2020, at the CMA Awards show in Nashville.

